Lenovo boosts enterprise AI development

Lenovo has launched a new AI platform that is says can help solve the myriad of issues facing industries looking at getting the technology into their business.

LiCO, or Lenovo Intelligent Computing Orchestration, looks to simplifies resource management and makes launching AI training jobs in clusters easier. It allows for easier management of AI development in scale-out environments.

With LiCO, it becomes easier to launch a parallelised training task in LiCO on multiple servers. Also, Lenovo says LiCO features “transfer learning using pretrained models”, which “reduces computing demands as compared to model training from scratch”.

Lenovo argues that despite AI being present in different industries, from healthcare to manufacturing, they all come across more-or-less similar challenges.

“Time and again, customers are coming across these same challenges,” the company says in its press release. “So if the challenges are common among diverse industries, how do you get past them to implement AI projects successfully?”

"When it comes to using advanced AI solutions such as deep learning, application scientists are bogged down by two challenges: (I) which framework to use, and (II) how to setup the training (parameter tuning and computing infrastructure) environment,” says principal investigator, Dr. Raju Vatsavai.

“These two impediments to wider adaptability are effectively reduced by Lenovo through their LiCO framework. As a result, scientists from diverse application domains can now focus on extracting valuable insights in a timely manner from their big data and not waste time on putting together mired open source solutions to solve their problems - or worse yet, not using the best solution at all."

Image Credit: Razum / Shutterstock