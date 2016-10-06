Lenovo may acquire Fujitsu's PC business

Reports that Fujitsu may sell its computer business to the Chinese firm Lenovo have caused the company's shares to jump by 7 per cent.

Neither company has yet confirmed the deal though it could likely be the case as Fujitsu has mentioned that it is considering Lenovo as a possible buyer. In February, the company announced its decision to split off its PC business from its core business and that it was “considering various options, including what is being reported.”

The Japanese newspaper Nikkei offered more details on the possible deal noting that it could be reached as early as this month. If this is the case, around 2,000 Fujitsu employees will likely move to Lenovo which is the largest global PC manufacturer.

Initially, Fujitsu had been engaged in talks with Toshiba and Vaio, which was spun off from Sony, with the aim of merging the computer businesses of all three companies. However, the negotiations failed to reach an agreement leaving the company to pursue other options for its computer business.

Consumer interest for personal computers has waned in recent years as smartphones and tablets have gained in popularity. This has made it increasingly difficult for small PC manufacturers such as Fujitsu to compete.

In the second quarter of this year, the number of worldwide computer shipments declined by 4.5 per cent to just 62.4 million units. Fujitsu fell behind other PC makers and made up 6 per cent of those units while Lenovo accounted for 21.2 per cent.

