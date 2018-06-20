Lenovo reveals breakthrough water cooling tech

Lenovo has revealed a new water cooling system that it says can offer a major breakthrough in the efficiency of today's data centres.

The new technology, named Neptune, will allow data centres to run up to 50 per cent more efficiently,

Like the Roman God that it takes its name from, Neptune utilises a "trident" of liquid cooling technologies to provide its services.

The trio are Direct to Node (DTN) warm water cooling, rear door heat exchanger (RDHX) and hybrid solutions, which combines both air and liquid cooling, to provide a more efficient solution than ever before.

Lenovo says that DTN has been in development since 2012, when the team behind the technology was still part of IBM. The technology allows for servers that are fan-less and do not require water chillers, meaning they operate at a far lower temperature, which means less energy usage.

RDHX acts much like a car radiator, absorbing the heat from air-cooled systems to lower the hot air volume and reduce overall air conditioning costs.

These systems are then combined with Lenovo’s Energy Aware Runtime (EAR) software, which the company says can optimise efficiency and performance from the component level to the chassis.

Lenovo says that Neptune forms a key part of its "commitment to tackling the world’s greatest challenges with innovative technological advancements", and will launch the technology soon.