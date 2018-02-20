Less connected businesses are missing out on millions

Improving connectivity has been identified as a sure-fire way to grow your business, new research has claimed.

A new report from Dell Boomi found that 86 per cent of IT decision makers believe a more connected business would translate to growth in revenue.

At the same time, 59 per cent believe their organisations are struggling when it comes to being more connected. To add insult to injury, more than half of them (51 per cent) believe their CEO doesn’t fully realise the potential of connectivity.

The report says there is hope, as 97 per cent of organisations plan to invest in new technologies. Almost six in ten (57 per cent) will go for cloud-native apps, 52 per cent are looking towards security automation, and 47 per cent are looking at real-time data analytics.

The biggest challenge to new technologies is the possibility of proper integration.

“Our report found nearly eight in ten IT decision makers think their organisation’s number one priority should be striving to become more connected. To build a truly connected business and drive real change as part of a digital transformation project however, organisations need specialist support,” said Ian Currie, EMEA director at Boomi. “A trusted integration solution, built in the cloud, which can quickly connect any combination of cloud and on-premise applications should play a key role in driving this.”

Currie concluded, “Only with dedicated technology, such as integration platform as a service (iPaaS), in place can organisations embrace new innovations and easily transfer, analyse and learn from data, in real-time, between applications. Not only is this something which is proving invaluable as businesses seek to remain competitive in the digital era, but is also vital to those looking to take advantage of potential opportunities and new revenue streams.”

