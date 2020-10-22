Less than 1 in 3 cybersecurity pros receive accurate and relevant threat data

With the pandemic in full swing, and cybercriminals taking advantage at every opportunity, IT security pros have never been in more need of fresh, relevant and precise data.

In a fast-paced environment, getting the right information as soon as possible can make the difference between a secure and a compromised network. But obtaining that data isn’t as easy as it sounds.

A new report from the Neustar International Security Council (NISC) finds that today's cybersecurity pros often make crucial security calls based on inaccurate, outdated and irrelevant information.

The report, based on a poll of 300 IT security pros, states that less than two thirds (60 percent) get timely and actionable data from their systems and less than a third (29 percent) consider their data “extremely accurate”. Only a quarter (27 percent), meanwhile, can use real-time data to make decisions.

The report further states that a third of businesses fell victim to a domain spoofing and domain hacking attacks in the last 12 months alone.

During the summer, system compromise and DDoS attacks were ranked as the greatest concerns for cybersecurity pros, together with ransomware and IP theft. In July and August 2020, targeted hacking, ransomware and DDoS attacks were seen as increasing threats.