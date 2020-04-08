Less than half of businesses provide cybersecurity training

If businesses want to ensure they don't suffer a data breach and the information they manage remains secure, they must commit to employee cybersecurity training.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, which states that less than half of UK businesses (45 percent) provide cybersecurity training to all employees.

The same report claims that nearly two thirds (65 percent) of IT security decision-makers consider their organisation complacent when it comes to safeguarding customer data.

According to Kaspersky, almost half of businesses (46 percent) reported a data breach in the last year, with more than a third (36 percent) experiencing these issues at least once a week.

Combined with the knowledge that an average data breach now costs a business more than $3.5 million, it's clear employee training is vital to ensuring staff don't unwittingly become insider threats.

“Businesses are prepared to take a risk until something happens – but it’s important to flip that mindset and focus instead on prevention. That includes making the essentials, like training, mandatory," said David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky.

"Education is crucial in ensuring consumer data is securely protected, and to ward off costly cyberattacks. Businesses must do more to ensure this is achieved, especially given that the costs of an attack hugely outweigh the costs for education and ongoing training," he added.