Less than half of UK IT pros confident they can detect insider threats

Less than half of IT professionals in the UK (44 per cent) are confident they could detect an insider threat. This is according to a new report from ObserveIT, which says decision makers are clueless on how employee wellbeing benefits the company’s cybersecurity.

It also says that the employee onboarding and offboarding processes ‘leave a lot to be desired’.

The report states that less than half of organisations (46.5 per cent) revoke building access, while 62 per cent take back work devices once the employee quits. A third (34 per cent) believe overworked and stressed-out staff makes data-related mistakes, and four in ten (40 per cent) see disgruntled employees as a potential insider threat.

Seven in ten currently train their employees in cybersecurity awareness, while two thirds (63 per cent) grant insiders access to systems and data needed to effectively work.

Half invest in employee wellbeing.

Late last year, a separate report stated that disgruntled employees and ghost employees remain among the top risks for organisations. Ghost employees are those that leave the company, but their accounts and credentials remain active (for example, an active email address from an employee that no longer works). Not only does this open the doors for disgruntled former employees wreaking havoc, but also allows hackers easier access to the target company.

That is why employee education on cybersecurity remains a key consideration for businesses.

Image source: Shutterstock/Andrea Danti