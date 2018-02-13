LG set to reveal mobile AI platform

LG has thrown its hat into the smartphone AI battle with the announcement of its own platform.

The South Korean giant has revealed it will be launching new AI tools for some of its most popular smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month.

The launch will be the first in a suite of AI technologies for its mobile devices, LG says, with an updated 2018 edition of its V30 smartphone the first to benefit.

The company has reportedly spent the past year investigating how best to include AI into its smartphones, with the new offerings including new image recognition tools that will expand the features of mobile cameras. The Vision AI suite of tools will automatically analyse objects in view to recommend the best photography settings, with LG saying it analysed over 100 million images to develop the platform.

Vision AI will also boost mobile shopping capabilities, including automatic QR code scanning, starting image searches, or offering shopping advice on where to purchase a particular product.

“As we communicated last month at CES, the future for LG lies in AI, not just hardware specs and processing speeds,” said Ha Jeung-uk, senior vice president and business unit leader for LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

“Creating smarter smartphones will be our focus going forward and we are confident that consumers will appreciate the advanced user experience with the enhanced V30 that many have been asking and waiting for.”