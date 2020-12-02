Linux Foundation will offer new entry-level IT certification

The Linux Foundation has created a new IT certification with the goal of helping newcomers to the IT industry find a beginner-level job.

Called The Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA) and costing $300, the beginner-level IT qualification is designed to fill the ever-widening skills level gap.

According to the organization’s 2020 Open Source Jobs Report, almost all (93 percent) hiring managers are struggling to fill open source roles, which should prove less of a nuisance with the new certificate in play.

In order to get the LFCA, participants must answer 60 questions, split into six categories: Linux Fundamentals, System Administration Fundamentals, Cloud Computing Fundamentals, Security Fundamentals, DevOps Fundamentals, and Supporting Applications and Developers. The test is done online, with live webcam monitoring and screen sharing.

When it comes to preparing for the exam, participants aren’t left to their own devices. There are a few edX Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), which are also free to use, covering topics such as Linux, cloud and DevOps basics, as well as Site Reliability Engineering.

Those that complete the training and get the certificate can move on to the intermediate Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin (LFCS), and the advanced Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) certification.

Interested parties can enrol straight away, with the first exams available some time after January 15.

"Countless individuals around the world would love to move into an IT career, but they do not know where to start," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP at The Linux Foundation. "This certification will provide an onramp to this type of career that is attainable by those without existing experience."