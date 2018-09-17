Linux founder to step away from work

Linux kernel's chieftain Linus Torvalds is taking a break from the project and is going to seek a bit of help to better 'understand people's emotions and respond appropriately'.

Torvalds confirmed the news in an email recently following a history of outburts, most recently at during the organisation of the Linux Kernel Maintainers' Summit, which was supposed to be moved from Canada to Scotland. He wrote:

“That whole [kernel summit] situation then started a whole different kind of discussion. And kind of incidentally to that one, the second part was that I realized that I had completely mis-read some of the people involved. This is where the "look yourself in the mirror" moment comes in.”

“This week people in our community confronted me about my lifetime of not understanding emotions. My flippant attacks in emails have been both unprofessional and uncalled for. Especially at times when I made it personal. In my quest for a better patch, this made sense to me. I know now this was not OK and I am truly sorry.”

“I am going to take time off and get some assistance on how to understand people’s emotions and respond appropriately.”

