Linux is now more popular than Windows Server on Azure

The use of Linux on Microsoft's Azure cloud is starting to outgrow some of the latter's own products, it has confirmed.

Sasha Levin, Microsoft Linux kernel developer, has revealed that Microsoft asked to be allowed to join a Linux security list, ZDNet reported.

Allegedly, this should not come as a surprise for anyone, given that the trend was noticeable for years. At the start of 2016, a quarter of Azure instances were Linux. Next year, 40 per cent. The year after, ‘about half’ of instances were Linux.

IDC’s 2017 Worldwide Operating Systems and Subsystems Market Shares report claims Linux hold more than two thirds of the market, with an upward trend, too.

Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive VP of the cloud and enterprise group, told ZDNet that it’s not just Azure customers that are moving to Linux. "Native Azure services are often running on Linux. Microsoft is building more of these services. For example, Azure's Software Defined Network (SDN) is based on Linux."

Guthrie says everyone’s switching to open-source software because ‘it’s not nice – it’s essential’ "We're now the largest open-source project supporter in the world."

It seems as there almost a dozen of Linux distributions on Azure, even without counting on Azure Sphere.