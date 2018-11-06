Lloyds creates 2,000 new jobs in digital restructuring

Lloyds is taking its digital transformation into fifth gear, restructuring its operations. It will close a bunch of job position and open even more new ones, as well as close a few offices along the way.

The changes will see the company close its Kent offices in Gillingham, with 6,240 jobs in total being terminated. At the same time, Lloyds will open up 8,240 new jobs, effectively bringing in 2,000 more people.

The bank expects that most of the people whose positions will be closed, will be moved somewhere else within the company, while some positions like data and software professionals, would have to be recruited externally.

"Lloyds Banking Group has today announced that it will create an additional circa 2,000 roles, as it strengthens its capability to offer customers new leading-edge digital banking products and services,“ the bank's spokesperson said.

"The group is investing to further digitise the bank and will refresh some existing roles and create new roles within its structure, while also providing comprehensive retraining for colleagues to help them build their capabilities to meet the demands of these future roles."

“This forms part of the £3bn commitment the group has made to invest heavily in its technology and people over the course of its three-year strategic plan."

Image Credit: Konica Minolta Business Solutions UK