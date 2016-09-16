Localisation is essential to retail success, yet many ignore it

Even though localisation is essential for e-retail success, when a company decides to go global, a new survey suggests that this method is not widely applied.

According to a new report by Ingenico ePayments, 54 per cent of retailers said they had ‘limited optimisation’ on their international m-commerce websites. Just under half are not satisfied with their international mobile websites.

Ingenico ePayments has come up with six ‘critical pillars’ of online retailing, that must be addressed: localisation, logistics, payment, mobile and multichannel, social, and fraud prevention.

“The advantages of selling abroad are clear and plentiful, but to achieve long-term success, merchants must also address the risks and the layers of complexity involved,” comments Julian Wallis, UK Country Manager at Ingenico ePayments.

“Payments technology is often considered at the end of the international expansion strategy. But it is important to realise that a solid and secure payments strategy is embedded in every step of the expansion plan, not just at the final step of the checkout.”

A quarter of organisations do not tailor social media accounts to territories or languages, and 28 per cent are not happy with fraud management. Just nine per cent are happy with their international logistics, yet more than two thirds (69 per cent) consider localisation ‘vital’ to success. Just over two thirds (67 per cent) tailor payment options to various territories.

Ian Jindal, Editor-in-Chief of InternetRetailing, adds: “The results of this new survey show an appetite for more tailored strategies and highlight that merchants need to think more locally to drive greater success."

