LogMeIn acquires chatbot and AI startup

LogMeIn has revealed a major new deal which it says will help its services become smarter and more personalised than ever.

The privacy firm has announced that it will acquire the digital self-service, chatbot and virtual assistant company Nanorep to provide more personalised experiences for its customers.

The Israel-based company harnesses artificial intelligence and patented natural language processing technologies to create solutions that help make self-service more engaging and intuitive for its users.

Nanorep's technology has already been deployed by some of the world's biggest brands including FedEx, Toys “R” US and Vodafone to improve their key customer service initiatives.

LogMeIn recently released its new intelligent customer engagement platform, Bold360 and its acquisition of Nanorep is another step forward in its mission to empower companies to deliver customer engagement that is more human, personalised and intelligent.

LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner highlighted how the $45m deal will provide the company with a great deal of insight into artificial intelligence and will improve its own customer engagement, saying:

“Artificial intelligence is changing the way we interact with our favourite brands and will play a critical role in the future of customer engagement. With Nanorep, we gain proven technology and AI expertise that expands our Bold360 offering, accelerates our customer engagement vision and provides a natural path for us to leverage these emerging technologies across our entire portfolio. We believe in the ability of technology to unlock the potential of the modern workforce and with the addition of Nanorep we are going to be able to deliver solutions that will help our customers achieve the next generation of humanised and personalised customer service.”

Nanorep's CEO Eli Campo shared his thoughts on the similarities shared between the two companies, noting:

“LogMeIn and Nanorep share a common vision for the future of customer engagement, and that is one predicated on providing personalised, human experiences that can simultaneously boost customer satisfaction while reducing costs. This is not only a natural fit, but an immediate win for our respective customers."

"By adding our expertise in artificial intelligence to the already strong customer engagement and support proficiency of LogMeIn, we believe that we will be able to create the tools and solutions that customer support teams will want to have in their arsenal now and in the future.”

Image Credit: Montri Nipitvittaya / Shutterstock