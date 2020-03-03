LogMeIn provides free Emergency Remote Work Kits for companies hit by coronavirus

Health care providers, educational institutions, municipalities, non-profit firms and other front-line service providers will receive access to crucial remote working tools for free, courtesy of LogMeIn.

The measure is designed to help these organisations minimise the impact of the coronavirus on operations at a time in which physical interaction is being discouraged by the world's health bodies.

LogMeIn claims that, by offering its services for free to these institutions for a period of three months, it is “helping the critical service providers in our communities who are on the front lines”.

“Starting immediately, we will be offering our critical front-line service providers with free, organisation-wide use of many LogMeIn products for three months through the availability of Emergency Remote Work Kits,” the company said in a statement.

The kits include video conferencing tools, webinar and virtual event offerings, as well as IT support and management of remote employee devices and apps.

“To further demonstrate this support, we have also decided to make these Emergency Remote Work Kits available to all existing LogMeIn customers,” the company added.

“We will allow current LogMeIn customers to expand their agreements with us to include GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and other tools to cover their entire employee population for up to three months at no additional cost to their current subscription. We will also be offering assistance with deploying and training users who are new to remote working.”