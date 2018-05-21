London again named a top tech hub

The UK has once again been confirmed as one of the world's greatest tech hubs, standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Silicon Valley or China. A new annual report by Tech Nation has placed the UK as the third greatest tech hub in the world, right after the US and the Red Dragon.

In the UK, everything still revolves around London, whose digital tech sector turnover currently sits at £64.1bn in the capital. On average, the rest of the UK has £528m.

However, there are other places around the UK that are slowly, but surely, drawing everyone attention. That includes places like Southampton and Portsmouth, as well as the “power path” that connects these two cities to London.

Bristol is the UK’s most productive local tech ecosystem, producing £320,000 per employee.

These figures, and London's image of a world tech hub, has prompted many entrepreneurs, all over the world, to come to the UK's capital. Every fourth entrepreneur has at least two major contracts in London, second only to Silicon Valley.

Speaking during the report's launch, culture secretary Matt Hancock said the government was “firmly committed” to supporting the sector. “We want the UK to be the location of choice for tech innovation and investment - so we can build our world-leading digital economy,“ he said.

