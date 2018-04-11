London set for new £13.5 million cyber security innovation centre

London is getting a brand new cyber security innovation centre, the government has announced.

The London Cyber Innovation Centre, located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, will cost £13.5 million and create 2,000 jobs as it aims to “keep the nation safe from online threats”.

The funds are coming from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as part of its five-year £1.9 billion cybersecurity pledge.

Plexal will run the new centre from its Here East headquarters, and it was said that at least 72 companies will be on the receiving end of a three-year tailored support programme. Other start-ups, not on the programme, will also be able to access the centre’s support and facilities.

“London is the undisputed leader of European tech, with billions of investment flowing in every year and world-leading firms developing groundbreaking innovations,” said Margot James, Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries.

“This new centre in the Olympic Park will build on the site’s legacy of excellence and spark a wave of creativity to develop the cyber security technology of the future and help protect the nation’s industry.”

The London Cyber Innovation Centre is one of two new centres that the government is building as it looks to grow the UK’s cyber security sector and make sure the country is the safest place to live and work online.

Image Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock