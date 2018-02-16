London remains Europe's leading city for EU tech talent

Despite threats that Brexit will see foreign tech workers look for their opportunities elsewhere, London remains the number one city for European tech talent.

A new report by LinkedIn and Stack Overflow for London & Partners, the Mayor of London’s promotional agency has found that more tech workers have moved to the capital in the last year, than any other European city. People are coming in from all kinds of different places, not just Europe.

A separate Stack Overflow report says London is also home to more software devs than any other city in Europe, with more than 250,000 workers.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is the tech capital of Europe and home to some of the best tech and creative minds from across the world. Global tech companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google continue to invest in London because of our city’s diverse international tech workforce, and our start-up ecosystem is vibrant and innovative.

That’s why it’s vital that London’s tech businesses continue to have unrestricted access to the best tech talent from Europe and the rest of the world. The best way to do this is for London and the UK to remain part of the Single Market and Customs Union, and I will continue to lobby the Government on this in order to protect our status as a global tech hub, while also investing in homegrown talent to ensure that young Londoners share in the benefits of digital growth.”

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock