London tech jobs soar in 2019

In the past nine years, the number of jobs in the capital’s tech sector rose 60 per cent.

That's according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics, which notes that with a total of 533,000 new jobs added since 2010, that equals to roughly 1,000 new tech jobs created every week for the last five years.

“London’s tech sector is booming and these stats show people pursuing a career in the capital’s tech sector have never been better placed,” said employment minister Alok Sharma.

But it’s not just London that’s reaping the rewards of a booming UK tech sector. Wales has seen an even larger jump – 83 per cent – for the same timeframe. The north west witnessed a 65 per cent jump, it was added.

“These figures are also evidence of the clear demand for skills programmes such as the government’s National Retraining Scheme, to ensure people have the skills they need to pursue these jobs and safeguard their careers for the future,” Sharma continued.

Roughly this time last year, it was said that the UK was the top location for creating AI jobs. As businesses look to incorporate artificial intelligence into their organisations and products, demand for AI jobs increases significantly.

Last year, Indeed has recorded a threefold increase in AI jobs in Britain since 2015 and at this rate the UK is on course to be a global leader in AI technology, as well.

Besides AI, science jobs are also on the rise. The Department for Work and Pensions says the number of jobs in this industry rose 14 per cent overall.

