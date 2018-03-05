London's tech talent pool better than most of Europe

When it comes to people working in the financial services industry, London has the best talent, according to new research.

A report from the City of London Corporation found that London is a world leader when it comes to attracting the best workers, with 89 per cent of global institutional investors backing this statement.

More than half of institutional investors (58 per cent) see London as the best European city for business.

A number of reasons were given for this, including the number of potential clients and tech hubs, the width and depth of expertise on offer across in industries such as financial and professional services, as well as great transport infrastructure.

“People and talent are more crucial than ever to business operations, decisions and global competitiveness. It is clear that London continues to lead the way as an international business centre and location for companies seeking access to its unrivalled talent and amenities,” said Catherine McGuinness, Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation.

“As one of the most sophisticated financial clusters in the world, London’s creative energy continues to shine through. With businesses basing their location decisions on the quality of what they are able to offer their employees, place is increasingly becoming an asset. More businesses are taking a closer focus on the design of their building, facilities and local amenities.”

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock