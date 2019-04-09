Looker boosts data platform for super-powered apps

Looker has upgraded its big data platform as it looks to help enable businesses get the most out of their data.

At its JOIN event in London today, the company released a suit of developer tools that it says will help with the creation of new apps and services to get the most out of its platform.

This includes a Javascript SDK that will allow for the creation of easy-to-use apps that includes data visualisations, data APIs and a range of common SDK tools in the leading languages available today.

The company also showcased the Looker Open Source Library to allow businesses to quickly develop tailored solutions that can be deployed across entire organisations, creating their own custom or embedded data experience faster than ever.

Alongside these upgrades, the company also revealed the launch of Looker for Sales Analytics, a plug-and-play app that can act as a one-stop shop salespeople on all levels.

Looking to address the needs of the entire sales team burdened by huge amounts of Salesforce data, the service allows quick insight into a range of activities and data sets.

This includes the ability for sales reps to identify the most promising prospects and keep an eye on their pipeline health, with managers able to get a full 360-degree view into how each employee is performing.

The tool, available today in beta and set for general availability later this quarter, can also help spot opportunities into new segments and regions, with the high-level bosses able to get a top-down view into all their sales data.