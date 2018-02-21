Machine Learning & AI could be the key to stopping security threats

Businesses are turning to artificial intelligence to help them spot malicious activity in a world where spotting hackers is becoming increasingly difficult. Hackers and other malicious actors are using advanced technology such as cloud, IoT, or encryption, to be a bigger threat.

According to Cisco’s Annual 2018 Cybersecurity Report, half of all web traffic is now encrypted, which is both a good thing and a bad one. Bad, because it becomes harder for businesses to spot potential threats.

That’s why they will be spending more on AI, as it can do a better job than humans at spotting unusual patterns in encrypted web traffic.

“Cisco threat researchers observed more than a threefold increase in encrypted network communication used by inspected malware samples over a 12-month period,” the report states.

A total of 3,600 chief information security officers were interviewed for the report, and many said they’d love to employ AI for this purpose, but added that they’re frustrated by the number of false positives.

“Last year’s evolution of malware shows adversaries are becoming wiser at exploiting undefended gaps in security,” said John N. Stewart, senior vice president and chief security and trust officer, Cisco. “Like never before, defenders need to make strategic security improvements, technology investments, and incorporate best practices to reduce exposure to emerging risks.”

