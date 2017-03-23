Machine learning developers are earning some serious money

If you are a developer looking to earn some serious cashish, you might want to consider becoming a machine learning specialist. According to a new report by Stack Overflow, entitled ‘Developer Hiring Landscape Report’, machine learning specialists earn 24 per cent more than what’s the average among developers on the British Isles.

On average, they earn £56,851 a year.

The report also says developers will continue to be a high-earning bunch, regardless of what language they specialise in. The UK national average salary for last year was £28,000, while developers earned £44,000, or 45 per cent more.

Almost all of developers (94 per cent) are partially self-taught, and less than half (43 per cent) have a Bachelor’s degree.

“These statistics would suggest that the rise of free online classes and coding crash courses are increasingly being used to offer a fast-track to a more lucrative career,” the report said.

The most common type of developers are web developers (73 per cent), while just 2.4 per cent described themselves as machine learning specialists.

Kevin Troy, Director of Insights at Stack Overflow, comments, ““This year’s Stack Overflow’s Developer Hiring Landscape Report is the most comprehensive survey of the developer workforce to date, with more than 4,700 responses from developers across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and more than 64,000 responses globally.

Today’s developers can earn almost twice the national average salary, despite many of them being self-taught, with only a few years of coding under their belts. This data should incentivise more young people to take up the rewarding challenge of software development.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock