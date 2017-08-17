Shipping giant Maersk reveals $300 million cyber-attack loss

Container shipping company A.P. Moller Maersk has revealed that the recent NotPetya cyber-attack cost the firm $300 million in revenue.

According to a company statement, the attack has had a negative effect on business volumes.

"In the last week of the [second] quarter we were hit by a cyber-attack, which mainly impacted Maersk Line, APM Terminals and Damco," Maersk CEO Soren Skou wrote in a statement. "Business volumes were negatively affected for a couple of weeks in July and as a consequence, our Q3 results will be impacted. We expect that the cyber-attack will impact results negatively by USD 200-300m."

It took the company two days to get back on track following the breach, and almost a further two weeks to completely eradicate the effects of the attack. No third-party data was lost, though.

"This cyber-attack was a previously unseen type of malware, and updates and patches applied to both the Windows systems and antivirus were not an effective protection in this case," Maersk said on Tuesday. "In response to this new type of malware, A.P. Moller Maersk has put in place different and further protective measures and is continuing to review its systems to defend against attacks."

For more details on Petya / NotPetya you can read this and this.

Image Credit: WK1003Mike / Shutterstock