Mainframe is causing a lot of headaches for enterprises

Enterprises that rely on mainframe are having a hard time delivering applications as fast as they need to, a new report by Forrester and Compuware has shown. Nine in ten (90 per cent) of enterprises are having these issues, the report says, adding that it is a serious issue, as the majority of new business initiatives include the mainframe.

Almost half (48 per cent) have moved some apps off the mainframe, which resulted in security issues, higher costs, poor performance and project delays. More than four in ten (41 per cent) are trying to work around the mainframe, resulting in greater complexity, more expenses, double tooling and more security risks. Four in ten (40 per cent) have tried to modernise the mainframe, but have found that it took too long, and experienced experience issues with Java. The report says that some organisations successfully addressed these issues by applying DevOps best practices.

“Enterprises that mistakenly allow their mainframe environments to languish in outdated processes and archaic tools will suffer the consequences of being too slow—which includes customer defection and, a continual state of managed decline,” said Compuware CEO Chris O’Malley.

“That’s why smart enterprise CEO are investing in mainframe modernization that transforms their systems of record from inhibitors of digital success to catalysts of competitive advantage.”

The full report, entitled Improve Application Development and Delivery with DevOps, can be found on this link.