Mainframe technology could be the key to business growth

The overwhelming majority (90 percent) of IT practitioners and executives see the mainframe as the platform for long-term growth, according to BMC's 15th Annual Mainframe Survey.

The report claims that more than half of the 1,000 respondents have increased mainframe platform data and transaction volume by at least a quarter, highlighting the importance of the mainframe in the digital business world.

As a result, more than two thirds (68 percent) also expect MIPS (the mainframe’s measure of computing performance) to grow as well.

Looking at the main priorities among the survey’s respondents, security and compliance came out on top as the two major concerns.

“The Mainframe Survey validates that businesses see the mainframe as a critical component of the modern digital enterprise and an emerging hub for innovation," said Stephen Elliot, Program VP, Management Software and DevOps at IDC.

"They’re putting it to work more and more to support digital business demands as they strive to achieve greater agility and success across the enterprise."

According to the report, there is an increased need for digital solutions and new processes are required in order to keep up with the demand. That also includes new AI solutions, as a way to automate and speed up the process.

And finally, even though the mainframe has a reputation for being a naturally secure platform, respondents identified a growing need to fortify its “walls.”

“Early results were shared with leading industry analysts and key customers from our Mainframe Executive Council in order to validate findings with market sentiment,” stated John McKenny, SVP of Mainframe Innovation and Strategy at BMC.

“These conversations further solidified the study’s findings that the platform’s positive outlook and growth is largely due to the need to create intuitive, customer-centric digital experiences. The mainframe continues to shine as innovative, agile, and secure and is a vital component to digital success.”