Mainframes continue to be an important IT pillar for businesses

Businesses see mainframes as a strong long-term platform, signalling an ‘increasingly optimistic’ attitude.

According to new research from BMC, 93 per cent of executives and 92 per cent of all 1100 respondents have a very positive outlook on mainframes.

Businesses are doing a lot to optimise both mainframe applications and operations. More than four in five (82 per cent) are using Java, almost half (48 per cent) are using agile / DevOps practices, 42 per cent ranked application modernisation among the top priorities, and a fifth (20 per cent) ranked AIOps and operational analytics as one of their top four priorities.

"Digitisation and mobility are placing incredible pressure on both IT and mainframes to manage a greater volume, variety, and velocity of transactions and data, with workloads becoming more volatile and unpredictable," said Bill Miller, president of ZSolutions at BMC.

"The 2018 BMC Mainframe Research Report shows a bright future in which the mainframe shines due to its strengths in scalability, availability, and security. At BMC, we are helping our customers evolve their mainframes’ capabilities to advance their digital business strategies.”

The report also states that demographics play an important role in the changing perceptions of the mainframe. Almost two thirds (63 per cent) of respondents were under 50, up from 53 per cent in the previous year. Almost all (95 per cent) of millennials feel positive about the mainframe’s long-term prospect for supporting both new and legacy applications.

Image Credit: Skeeze / Pixabay