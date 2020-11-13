Major Europe-wide cloud project is not delivering on its promises

If Europe-wide cloud project GAIA-X wants to succeed in its mission, it must not turn into “yet another AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud," analyst house Forrester has claimed. Instead, it must address data sovereignty and transparency issues plaguing non-European-headquartered public cloud providers.

Discussing the report in a blog post, Senior Analyst and report author, Paul McKay, said GAIA-X needs to pay attention to three key pitfalls if it wants to differentiate itself from rivals and actually deliver value to its customers.

First, GAIA-X needs to make sure it doesn’t become “another ‘European sovereign’ infrastructure provider", because Europeans are already “spoiled for choice”.

It also need to work swiftly to release true value-added production services. The cloud industry is a fast-moving one, and with Gaia-X not having active services in the market at the moment (and there are no plans in the pipeline before Q3 2021), the foundation needs to move fast to avoid becoming irrelevant.

And, finally, it needs to avoid creating perceptions of bias against non-European companies.

“The foundation will succeed by being open and inclusive to all companies involved in defining the technical standards and governance of the foundation,” McKay argues.

“Early moves such as restricting membership of the management board of the foundation to Europeans don’t help with market perception, while also making it harder to deliver the services prospective customers demand.”