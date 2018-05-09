Major increase in identity breaches during 2017

Using 8.7bn raw records from across the Surface, Deep and Dark web, the cyber intelligence company 4iQ was able to identify and verify over three billion identity records leaked online.

The firm utilised its proprietary systems and breach verification methodology to gather the research for its recently released 2018 Identity Breach Report, “Identities in the Wild: The Tsunami of Breached Identities Continues”. While other reports are typically made up of data available from public disclosure and media reports, 4iQ examined leaked data found all over the web for its research.

By analysing 3,525 breaches that occurred during 2017, the company was able to detect a 64 per cent increase over 2016 when it came to identities being leaked online.

4iQ's CEO, Monica Pal offered further insight on the findings of the report, saying:

"The information that was uncovered in 2017 tells a story that is both interesting and alarming. Across the board we have seen increases, whether it be volume of private information inadvertently leaking from databases or deliberately hacked and dumped on the web. Bad actors continue to get smarter and more sophisticated, and 'Identities in the Wild' is our contribution to raising awareness and defending against them."

By analysing data discovered on both the web and Dark web, 4iQ is able to authenticate breaches to help users understand the impact of the risks they face online to better protect themselves in the future.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock