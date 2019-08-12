Major security flaw found in most popular drivers

Software governing many of the world's most popular hardware platforms could feature a major security vulnerability, researchers have warned.

Experts from security firm Eclypsium have found that offerings from the likes of Intel, Nvidia and AMD all share a common design flaw that make them suscpetible to cyberattack.

In some cases, the flaw, which affects Windows kernels that could allow hackers to gain control of device's hardware and firmware by granting them access to the core systems on a device.

Coding practices are thought to be the cause of the flaw, with many kernels expected to be increasingly flexible to allow them to perform a wide range of tasks, rather than focusing on specific processes.

Overall, around 40 kernel derivers from 20 vendors are thought to be affected, with Huawei, Toshiba, SuperMicro and more at risk, with Eclypsium telling ZDNet that other companies could also be vulnerable.

The company says several of the affected firms, including Huawei and Intel, have already issued updates, with other fixes to come soon, however affected systems will remain vulnerable until they are patched.