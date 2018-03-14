Major security flaws found in AMD chips

AMD's Ryzen and EPYC chips apparently have a serious vulnerability which would allow hackers access to some sensitive data. This is according to security researchers from CTS-Labs, which say they had found 13 vulnerabilities on AMD's processors.

Moreover, they claim the vulnerabilities lie in the 'secure' part of the processor – a place where your chip stores things like encryption keys, or checks on boot, to see if you have any malicious code running.

The media were quick to dub these vulnerabilities 'AMD's Spectre', raising worries about another large-scale security flaw.

However, hackers will still need to do some work before they can actually exploit this vulnearbility. CTS-Labs says the malicious actor first needs to have admin access to the device. That means they need to install malware on it, first.

AMD has been notified and is looking into the issue: "At AMD, security is a top priority and we are continually working to ensure the safety of our users as new risks arise," an AMD spokesman said. "We are investigating this report, which we just received, to understand the methodology and merit of the findings."

AMD has gotten a 24-hour notice, even though it's standard procedure to give the company a lot more time.

You can find more details about the AMD flaws on this link.

Image Credit: AMD