Majority of businesses cannot recover applications as quickly as is needed

In the event of an outage, most organisations struggle to recover applications as fast as they need to, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This is according to a new report from Veeam, based on a poll of 1,500 global enterprises, which claims the majority of businesses suffer from an "availability gap", with almost three quarters unable to recover apps as fast as is necessary.

The report also states that almost all organisations (95 percent) suffer unexpected outages, which last almost two hours (117 minutes) on average.

According to Veeam, businesses spend almost half a million dollars per year on protecting and managing their technology stack. Meanwhile, if an application considered "high priority" suffers an hour-long outage, businesses incur an average cost of $67,651.

“It’s great to see the global drive to embrace technology to deliver a richer user experience, however the Achilles’ Heel still seems to be how to protect and manage data across the hybrid cloud,” said Danny Allan, CTO and SVP of Product Strategy at Veeam.

“Data protection must move beyond outdated legacy solutions to a higher state of intelligence and be able to anticipate needs and meet evolving demands. Based on our data, unless business leaders recognize that – and act on it – real transformation just won’t happen," he added.