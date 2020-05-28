Majority of businesses fail to complete IT modernisation projects

Most organisations that set out to modernise their legacy IT systems never complete the process, according to new global research from Advanced.

The report argues that IT, technical and leadership teams have conflicting priorities and operate on different wavelengths, which makes the process all the more challenging.

CIOs and IT leaders are interested in a holistic view of their organisation’s technology landscape, while enterprise architects are “internally focused”.

In a similar vein, while technical professionals see business competitiveness, security and integration as the primary drivers of innovation, enterprise architects are more concerned with hardware dependency and “other technical influences”.

Further, leadership teams often fail to monitor the progress or invest sufficient resources into modernisation projects. The report states that just 12 percent of application and infrastructure managers get the funding they need to modernise their projects, primarily due to a fear of change among C-Level executives.

For Brandon Edenfield, Managing Director of Application Modernisation at Advanced, the key to success lies in technical teams being able to better communicate the value and broader business impact of the modernisation efforts.

“Without full commitment and buy-in from the C-Suite, these projects run the risk of complete failure,” he said.