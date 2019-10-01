Majority of businesses have suffered a data breach

In the last three years, almost two thirds (60 per cent) of businesses have experienced a data breach. This is according to a new global report from Bitdefender, which also adds that those that haven’t been attacked yet – expect to experience such a scenario soon.

As a matter of fact, more than a third of infosec professionals (36 per cent) polled for the report, whose employers haven’t been attacked yet, believe it’s likely that they’re currently facing a cybersecurity threat without them even knowing.

And that’s keeping half of them up at night, Bitdefender claims, while saying that more than half (58 per cent) fear their employer aren’t ready to deal with a global cyberattack.

Infosec pros deal with a number of different headaches at the moment, from ignorant employees, to a chronic lack of support from the c-suite, to plain breach fatigue. More than half of endpoint detection and response alerts are fake alarms, and when all these things are combined, it results in increased stress levels.

To add insult to injury, the report claims there is a “desperate need” to cut down on the time necessary to respond to an incident. Just under a third of respondents say it takes them a week, sometimes more, to detect an advanced cyberattack. Among organisations that provide info security training and support – this number goes even higher – 39 per cent, which Bitdefender says is “quite surprising”.

The study is based on a poll of more than 6,000 infosec pros in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

You can read more about the report on this link.