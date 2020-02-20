Majority of businesses have sustained attacks on IoT devices

The Internet of Things (IoT) is making major strides towards mainstream adoption in the enterprise. However, despite an awareness of potential cybersecurity threats, businesses are not doing much to shield themselves from disaster.

This is according to a new report from Extreme Networks, based on a poll of 540 IT professionals across North America, Europe and APAC.

The report states more than four in five (84 percent) organisations have IoT devices on their corporate network and 70 percent are aware of attempted or successful hacks.

Despite this fact, more than half don't use advanced security measures. In most cases, they're just using a username and a password to keep their devices secure.

The majority of these enterprises (90 percent) understand that they're not doing enough. IT professionals in finance, healthcare and professional services are the most concerned, according to the report.

Further, more than half (55 percent) of respondents said threats are most likely to come from outside the organisation, but a report from Verizon claims internal actors and privilege misuse were among the top security issues of 2019.

"Enterprise adoption of IoT, coupled with the fast rise of cloud and edge computing, is massively expanding the attack surface,” argues David Coleman, Director of Product Marketing at Extreme Networks.

“But the single greatest cybersecurity threat today is inertia. This data shows that, across sectors, IT professionals are not confident in their own network security. Yet so many organisations still rely on the same legacy security tools they’ve been using for decades. It’s critical for enterprises to demand multi-layered network security solutions purpose-built for the modern, hybrid enterprise."