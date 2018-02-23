Majority of cloud services 'not ready for enterprise'

The amount of cloud services being used by businesses around the world is growing, according to a new report by Netskope. However, many of these services aren’t actually enterprise-ready.

The average number of cloud services per enterprise rose 1.6 per cent to a total of 1,181, compared to 1,022 the quarter before. But almost all (92.7 per cent) are not enterprise-ready, meaning they don't have what Netskope calls ‘fine-grained control via a cloud access security broker’.

The report also looked closer at data ownership, given the impending arrival of GDPR. It revealed that more than two thirds (67.9 per cent) of Netskope customers didn’t specify customer data ownership, while 80.7 per cent of cloud services were said not to have support for encryption at rest.

Netskope’s conclusion is that these numbers haven’t changed much in the last quarter, leaving businesses at risk of not complying with GDPR.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, will come into force on May 25 2018, and will regulate how businesses gather, store, secure and share data they have on their EU customers.

Looking at malware, it said that there hasn’t been an increase in banking and cryptocurrency-related malware.

Generic types of malware, like Flash-based ones, are making up 40.6 per cent of all detections, followed by backdoors and cryptocurrency-related malware.

