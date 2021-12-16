Majority of cybersecurity professionals suffering from burnout

The majority of cybersecurity engineers are suffering from fatigue, stress, dissatisfaction and burnout, new research suggests.

SIEM solution provider Panther Labs recently surveyed security professionals on the challenges they face, and found that more than two in three (67 percent) are either considering switching jobs, actively seeking a new position, or already in the transition phase.

The reasons for this general dissatisfaction are numerous, but the biggest problem seems to be burnout, which is felt by four in five (80 percent) at “some level”. What’s more, almost half (48.2 percent) of respondents said they feel “very burned out”.

“Organizations need to be cognizant of this, and actively work on solutions to support employee health, retain their security staff, and prevent cumulative exhaustion from introducing risk to the organization,” the report states.

Burnout occurs as a result of long hours, tight schedules and sensitive operations, but also inadequate gear. Panther Labs found that the overall satisfaction around the tools used by cybersecurity engineers is low. Currently, security professionals see scripting, writing software and cloud computing as of the highest importance.

At the same time, almost a third (30 percent) are unhappy with how much they are being paid for their work.