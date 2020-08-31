Majority of Dell workers will not return to traditional office working

The majority of Dell's workforce will not return to the office in full once the pandemic subsides, if the company's COO Jeff Clarke is to be believed.

In a recent Q2 earnings call, Clarke stated that almost two thirds of the company's 160,000-strong workforce will not return to the office full-time, but will instead retain the current hybrid model, in which the office is used only on occasion.

"After all of this investment to enable remote everything, we will never go back to the way things were before," said Clarke.

"Here at Dell, we expect, on an ongoing basis, that 60 percent of our workforce will stay remote or have a hybrid schedule where they work from home mostly and come into the office one or two days a week."

According to a report from The Register, one of the main reasons Dell is content to shift towards a permanent hybrid model is that productivity seems to be going through the roof.

"Though we have team members juggling many challenges: parenting, caregiving, citizens and countries still grappling with surges of the pandemic, our employee engagement and productivity is at an all-time high. We are seeing a human transformation right before our eyes,” added Clarke.