Majority of firms report spike in security issues during lockdown

The majority of businesses are experiencing more security issues during the lockdown than before the pandemic, according to a new report from Ivanti.

Polling more than 1,600 IT professionals in April and May, the firm found VPN issues, video conferencing woes, bandwidth constraints, password resets and messaging issues are among the most acute problems businesses are facing.

Organisations’ IT security posture was also “critically impacted” by the mandatory lockdown and the sudden shift to remote working, the respondents said. Malicious emails, risky and non-compliant employee behaviour, as well as an increase in software vulnerabilities have all reportedly risen during the pandemic.

The pandemic and subsequent period of remote working proved a godsend for criminals, hackers and fraudsters, who made sure to capitalise on the opportunity. The number of Covid-19-themed phishing emails skyrocketed, and a host of fake antivirus and video conferencing solutions entered circulation.

For Phil Richards, CSO at Ivanti, the solution is in automation. “To ease the new IT workload, we found that by employing more IT service automation and asset management optimisation our IT staff are better equipped to support users’ needs, while also taking necessary actions to mitigate security risk.”