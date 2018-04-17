Majority of focused cyber-attacks are being stopped

Companies are nowadays faced with more than double the amount of 'focused attacks', compared to last year. However, they are also better equipped and more efficient at detecting and denying these attacks. This is according to a new report released by Accenture.

Accenture's report says that this year, companies are faced with, on average, 232 focused attacks a year. Twelve months ago, that number stood at 106. However, the percentage of successfully repelled attacks has increased, too – from 70 per cent last year, to 87 per cent this year.

A 'focused attack' is defined as “having the potential to both penetrate network defences and cause damage or extract high-value assets and processes from within organisations.”

Accenture stresses that 13 per cent of attacks do come through, and given the total number of attacks, that means 30 data breach attempts area successful, each year.

Companies are also faster at detecting breaches, the report claims, but there is a problem – they’re detecting just two thirds of them – 64 per cent. This number hasn’t really budget since last year.

“Only one in eight focused cyberattacks are getting through versus one in three last year, indicating that organisations are doing a better job of preventing data from being hacked, stolen or leaked,” said Kelly Bissell, managing director of Accenture Security.

“While the findings of this study demonstrate that organisations are performing better at mitigating the impact of cyberattacks, they still have more work to do. Building investment capacity for wise security investments must be a priority for those organisations who want to close the gap on successful attacks even further. For business leaders who continue to invest in and embrace new technologies, reaching a sustainable level of cyber resilience could become a reality for many organisations in the next two to three years. That’s an encouraging projection.”

Image Credit: Profit_Image / Shutterstock