Majority of IT leaders will look to outsource to MSPs in 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced organizations everywhere into a speedy digital transformation, which in turn has stretched IT teams thin.

This year, in order to ease the burden on overworked IT departments, most organizations are planning to outsource cybersecurity efforts. This is according to a new report from Syntax, and based on a poll of 500 IT decision-makers from the US.

“The pandemic has presented unparalleled challenges for businesses of all industries and sizes,” said Marc Caruso, Chief Architect of Syntax. “Despite the challenges of accelerated digital transformation timelines, this year has provided many lessons for IT and business leaders. One of the most important being the optimization of the best management and security practices for our cloud-native future of working-from-anywhere.”

The report also said that “major” budget and headcount cuts in IT are expected this year, as most organizations look to cut losses in response to the economic downturn. At the same time, the number of cyberattacks is growing, and most teams are ill-equipped to handle them.

The report further states that IT leaders with internal security teams need more strategic counsel. Of the 500 that were polled for the report, more than nine in ten (91 percent) either employ their own security operations center (SOC) or in-house security talent.

Still, of those that have in-house security teams and are thinking about outsourcing to a managed service provider (MSP), almost half (45 percent) said there was a lack of strategic counsel in existing tools.