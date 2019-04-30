Majority of IT pros have been hit by a data breach

Despite various improvements companies have made in the effort to secure their networks, IT pros are still struggling to keep their organisations safe from data breaches.

This is according to the latest report from McAfee which claims that cybercriminals now target intellectual property, putting company reputations at risk and, consequently, putting them at a state of financial liability.

Almost half (47 per cent) of IT pros in the UK claim to have experienced at least one data breach. Of those that did suffer a breach, 70 per cent said that public disclosure meant risking brand reputation.

Almost two thirds (64 per cent) believe the C-suite should lose their jobs over ‘serious enough’ of a breach.

“Threats have evolved and will continue to become even more sophisticated,” said Candace Worley, vice president and chief technical strategist at McAfee.

“Organisations need to augment security measures by implementing a culture of security and emphasising that all employees are part of an organisation’s security posture, not just the IT team. To stay ahead of threats, it is critical companies provide a holistic approach to improving security process by not only utilising an integrated security solution but also practicing good security hygiene.”

Besides IT departments, business operations and production, as well as sales departments, were among the groups most likely to cause a leak. On the other end of the spectrum were legal, finance and human resources, who seem to be the best at keeping their data safe.

Image source: Shutterstock/Ai825