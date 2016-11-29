Majority of London's councils victims of cyber-attacks

London's councils aren't really good at this cybersecurity thing, a new report by digital identity management company Secure Cloudlink has determined. It has made a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to 32 London Boroughs and the City of London, and the results have shown that 64 per cent of them, basically two thirds, have suffered a breach in the past four years.

That amounts to 21 authorities, including Barnet, Camden, Croydon, Greenwich, Lambeth, Lewisham, Wandsworth, Westminster and the City of London itself. Kensington, Chelsea and Hackney declined to provide information, on the grounds of potential cyber-attcks. Hackney refused to ‘confirm or deny whether it holds the requested information’.

“We issued these questions to London’s councils to gauge the security hygiene of the public sector,” said Mark Leonard, Chairman at Secure Cloudlink. The sheer number of councils that have been breached is astonishing and reveals the issue of security is more prevalent than ever. There is a mass market for stolen data and hackers have become increasingly sophisticated in their tactics. Despite cybersecurity falling higher on the government’s agenda, the issue persists. Organisations need to be endlessly diligent when it comes to putting the correct procedures in place to alleviate the growing security risks.”

The news comes at a time when the UK Government pledged £1.8 billion to make the country one of the safest ones in the world, cyber-wise.

Image source: Shutterstock/GlebStock