Majority of UK businesses expect a data breach this year

Following the fallout from last week's WannaCry ransomware attack, fears of a major security breach have hit a new high in the UK.

Data from SailPoint’s 2017 Market Pulse survey claims 60 per cent of UK businesses expect a data breach in the coming year. Almost a third (29 per cent) expect the breach to happen without their knowledge. Even though the average financial loss following a data breach stands at £660k, the global cost of a data breach is now £3.1m.

Employees are still the weakest link in the organisation, with more than three quarters (77 per cent) worried about the threat from staff and contractor workers. And finally, 86 per cent of businesses said if their CEO’s email got hacked, they wouldn’t know how to react.

“This year's Market Pulse Survey highlights that the conversation is clearly changing as organisations consider how to mitigate their risk - or minimise their exposure when a breach happens,” said Juliette Rizkallah, chief marketing officer for SailPoint.

“This is a positive change, as fostering open conversations and best practices will only benefit these organisations when they find themselves in the unfortunate position of being breached. The common areas of exposure can be addressed, but many organisations are struggling with how or even where to start. This report provides a clear roadmap for them to get their house in order.”

