Majority of UK businesses failing to address technical debt

Technical debt is a very common issue among most organisations, a new report by Claranet argues. It hinders their agility, limiting their ability to move quickly with new software deemed necessary by their customer base. Consequently, businesses’ very survival is at stake, as technical debt hurts their competitiveness.

Despite being such a common and large issue, most organisations haven’t made the necessary steps to remedy the issue, Claranet adds.

Out of 100 UK-based IT decision makers that were polled for the report, more than four in five (84 per cent) don’t have an active reduction program set up. Almost a fifth (19 per cent) would like to replace legacy tech, but don’t have a plan in place just yet.

“Limiting technical debt is all about maintaining the quality of your code,” said Alex McLoughlin, Head of Solution Design at Claranet UK. “Poor quality can lead to systems that are difficult, time-consuming, and expensive to change and potentially less secure. That’s not a position any business wants to find itself in, especially when fast, iterative improvements are often needed to serve customers most effectively.

“With many companies now working to a complex Hybrid Cloud strategy and starting to benefit from an Infrastructure as Code approach, the issue of technical debt goes beyond the development team.

The report, Claranet says, confirms this lack of awareness, as almost half of the respondents said their non-technical co-workers don’t understand what technical debt can do to an organisation, finance-wise.