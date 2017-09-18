Malware hidden within popular CCleaner disk utility tool

Popular disk cleaning utility CCleaner has been hijacked by cyber attackers who used the tool to spread malware.

The news was revealed by Talos, the cybersecurity research team from Cisco, which has warned that millions of users worldwide could have been affected. As of November 2016, CCleaner, which was recently acquired by Avast, had a total of two billion downloads with a growth rate of five million users per week.

The researchers discovered that attackers had gained access to and hidden malware inside of version 5.33 of the software which was available for download between August 15 to September 12, 2017.

Not only were new users downloading the software for the first time affected but also any user who updated their version of CCleaner during that time period could now have malware installed on their system.

In a statement, Avast told ITProPortal that none of the the compromised data was sensitive information, and that the server which had received the data has now been taken down.

The company is now advising users to update to version 5.34 of the software, which will remove the malware, with desktop users able to download the update here.

" We believe that these users are safe now as our investigation indicates we were able to disarm the threat before it was able to do any harm," the company added.

Image Credit: Andriano.cz / Shutterstock