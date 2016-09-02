Malware targeting Nokia devices rising fast, company warns

The number of malware hitting Nokia is rising fast, according to the company’s new report. Its bi-annual Threat Intelligence Lab report says that during the first half of this year, there has been a 96 per cent increase in malware. April 2016 has set a new record – one in every 120 smartphones was found infected during this time.

The report is based on more than 100 million mobile devices all over the planet. Google’s Android operating system was the biggest target for malicious actors – 74 per cent of all malware infections happened on this OS. The report also said the number of malware grew 75 per cent – from 5.1 million last December, to 8.9 million today.

Almost half (47 per cent) of all infections came through three malware families: Uapush.A, Kasandra.B and SMSTracker. More sophisticated malware types even tried to root the phone in order to get more control.

"Today attackers are targeting a broader range of applications and platforms, including popular mobile games and new IoT devices, and developing more sophisticated and destructive forms of malware,” said Kevin McNamee, head of the Nokia Threat Intelligence Lab.

“Nokia's network-based security solution is the best approach to address this growing threat to all types of devices. It detects and prevents malware activity that device-based solutions may miss."

Nokia’s full report, Threat Intelligence Report – H1 2016, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Kārlis Dambrāns