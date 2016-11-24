Manchester is a great place to start a business, reports say

Good times for Manchester. After being voted 'most liveable city in the UK' for the second year running, in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Livability Survey, the city has now been praised for its digital sector. The #RelocateMCR report is based on a poll of 300 digital professionals from Manchester, and two thirds have said they think the city is a good place to set up a business. Out of those polled, 80 per cent have actually moved to Manchester, and a fifth of these moved from London.

Eighty per cent said they were planning on staying in the city for the mid-term. The point of the report is to encourage more digital professionals to move to the region, and having a positive report would definitely help. More than three quarters (77 per cent) view Manchester as a digital hub, and almost two thirds (63 per cent) said they enjoyed the range of networking events available.

Commenting on the findings, Katie Gallagher, managing director at Manchester Digital, said: “We found that a huge number of people who work in the digital and technology industries have chosen to relocate to the city. And the pull isn't just across the UK, we are attracting talent from Europe too. The fact that most people would recommend working here to a friend, and so many people believe it’s a brilliant place to launch a start-up, gives us hope that more and more skilled professionals will move here and work with us to continue to grow the region’s booming digital and tech sector.”

“Ultimately, we want this report to encourage those people that might be considering a move, to relocate to Manchester and reap not just the professional benefits, but also the personal ones that this thriving city has to offer. We’re now inviting other businesses to get on board with our #RelocateMCR campaign and help us in attracting the top talent that the city needs to enable it to thrive.”

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa