Many big businesses are still stuck in the technology "stone age"

Many businesses around the world are “trapped in a perpetual survival mode and unable to innovate”, according to a new Forrester report.

Companies are stuck in this non-innovating limbo due to the fact that they rely, almost exclusively, on legacy tools and outdated strategies. Using such tools and strategies means they are exposed to higher IT support costs and generally offer degrading services.

Legacy tools also mean an increased risk of possible cybersecurity incidents, as well as lengthened service disruptions.

The report states that almost four in ten (37 per cent) still rely exclusively on legacy tools, while less than one in eight (12 per cent) have fully transitioned to modern monitoring tools.

Mature enterprises look to solve this issue by adopting cloud-based architectures, but this approach doesn’t do much good, given that such modern tools struggle to manage outdated legacy systems.

To address IT visibility and remediation challenges, a vast majority of respondents look to invest in AIOps-enabled monitoring solutions in the near future.

“Enterprises that operate on dozens of legacy vendor tools are siloing the view of their IT environment, leading to prolonged service disruptions, issues with incident resolution, and ultimately, providing for poor customer experience. These “survival mode enterprises” have little chance of getting ahead of the agility curve and are in real danger of being left behind,” said Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic.