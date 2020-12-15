Many business are falling behind on security during digital transformation push

The majority of cloud businesses may have accelerated their digital transformation efforts as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, but security has fallen by the wayside as a result.

A new report from cybersecurity firm Trend Micro says that despite the positive news that 88 percent of businesses are turning to the cloud, there remain serious misconceptions surrounding security. More precisely, misconceptions around data security ownership.

Of the 2500+ decision-makers polled for the report, almost all were confident they understand their cloud security responsibility. At the same time, they also said their cloud service providers (CSP) offers “sufficient” data protection.

However, according to Trend Micro, while cloud infrastructure may be secure to some extent, it’s the customer’s responsibility to secure its own data, which is not something many understand. Just over half (55 percent) of businesses polled for the report use third-party tools to secure their cloud environments, and many have misconfigured instances.

Businesses polled for the report are confident in their cybersecurity posture, it was further said, as more than four in five believe they are fully or mostly in control of securing both their remote work environment and their future hybrid workforce.

At the same time, almost half see security as a significant barrier to adoption, as setting consistent policies and securing traffic flows are a source of headaches for IT teams. Data privacy, staff training and compliance were reported as significant barriers in migrating to cloud-based security tools.